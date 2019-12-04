Gretchen Grotenrath

December 8, 1947 - November 14, 2019

On November 14, 2019, Gretchen Grotenrath, dedicated and loving mother of two, passed away at age 71.

Join us in celebrating Gretchen's life on Saturday, December 7 at the Reefpoint Brewhouse in Racine from 1130a – 230p. The family asks if you have any pictures of Gretchen to please bring a copy to share for the photo album. There will be light refreshments and we will raise a glass to how lucky we all are to have known this amazing woman. She asked people wear happy, bright colors to her Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to SAFE Haven, Cops for Kids or the Sierra Club.

