Guillermo Julian Martinez III"Choop"
December 18, 1996 - August 8, 2020
RACINE - Survived by his mother, Maribel Barela; father, Guillermo Martinez II; sisters, Renee Chavez, Kristian Camargo, Angela Martinez, Adrianne Martinez, Isabel Chavez; aunt, Mary Hamilton.
All family and friends are welcome to say their goodbyes and pay their respects at the funeral home on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1 pm-4 pm. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
