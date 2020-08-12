1/1
Guillermo Julian "Choop" Martinez III
1996 - 2020
Guillermo Julian Martinez III"Choop"

December 18, 1996 - August 8, 2020

RACINE - Survived by his mother, Maribel Barela; father, Guillermo Martinez II; sisters, Renee Chavez, Kristian Camargo, Angela Martinez, Adrianne Martinez, Isabel Chavez; aunt, Mary Hamilton.

All family and friends are welcome to say their goodbyes and pay their respects at the funeral home on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1 pm-4 pm. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
