Gustave R. Sorenson

May 23, 1948 - August 5, 2019

Gustave (Gus) R. Sorenson – Passed away August 5, 2019, at the age 71. He was born in Racine on May 23, 1948, to Roy and Stella (Kanchis) Sorenson. He grew up in Racine and attended Mygatts, Starbuck, and Horlick High School. He then worked at Racine Steel Castings.

Gus was drafted into the Army in May of 1968 and served until 1970 in Panama and Viet Nam. He earned the Silver Star for his bravery. Shortly after his discharge, Gus was paralyzed in an automobile accident, but he still lived a rich, full life. He completed a degree at UW-Parkside, learned to drive again, and lived independently in Sturtevant. He volunteered for many groups and became the government relations director for the – Wisconsin Chapter. He traveled extensively and participated in wheelchair games and sports. He received excellent care from the Spinal Cord Injury Unit of the Clement Zablocki Veteran Medical Center. Gus was a tireless advocate for veterans and the disabled. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and more recently, the Milwaukee Brewers.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Pallesen of Racine; niece, Kathrin (Jamie) Bowe of Fayetteville, NC and their children: Mackenzie and Mikayla Bowe; nephew, Matt Pallesen of Racine; several cousins; and numerous good friends. Gus was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Pete Pallesen.

A memorial service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Chad Kline. A committal services with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be sent to the – Wisconsin Chapter or the veterans group of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Special thanks to the staffs of the Spinal Cord Injury Unit of Zablocki VA Medical Center and Society's Assets of Racine for Gus' care.

Gus was truly one of a kind and we will all miss him.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361