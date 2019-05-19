Gwen Gill

July 4, 1929 - May 15, 2019

RACINE - Gwen Gill (nee Gray), age 89, of Racine, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville, WI.

She was born on July 4, 1929 in Hazel Green, WI to Clarence and Mabel (nee Carter) Gray. Gwen graduated from Benton High School and UW Platteville. On December 27, 1950, she was united in marriage to Allen Gill of Cuba City, WI. Gwen retired from Racine Unified School District after 32 years of dedication to her love of teaching. She was a member of North Pointe United Methodist Church, AAUW and REA. Gwen's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and the neighborhood young ones. She also was an avid reader, and loved to do puzzles, bake, shop, decorate her home, feed the backyard birds, and spend time with family and friends.

Survivors include her daughter: Heidi (Bob Forrer); son: Scott (Kristine); grandchildren: Ryan (Karie Anderson), Jamie and Carrie; Leah (Eric) Nesbit, Rebecca Luick, Ross and Carolyn Kroll; great-grandchildren: Bryanna Tippereiter, Caleb and Addison Gill, Ethan and Mary Nesbit, Chloe Barringer, Simplicity and Trinity Griswold; sister: Lynne (Ray) Bienash-Olson; brother-in-law: Don Cherry; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband: Allen; two sons: Greg and infant Jeffery; parents; sisters: Charlene (Bill) Floyd, Ruth (Don) Cherry, Gretchen (Jack) Welsh.

A funeral service will be held at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, on May 24th at 12:00 PM. Visitation will precede the service, from 11:00 AM until time of service. Luncheon will follow immediately at the church. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine at a later date.

The family would like to thank Norma Navarro, Kristen Edwards, Mackensey Hanson and the staff at Oak Park Place for all the compassionate care they gave to Gwen.

