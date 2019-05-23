Gwen Gill (1929 - 2019)
  • "My condolences Scott and Heidi. Fond memories of your..."
    - Rev. Fr. Matthew Phelan
  • "To the family, You have our deepest sympathy in the loss..."
    - Uly & Lula
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. May the peace of God be with you..."
    - UJ
  • "My sincere condolences to the families and friends of Gwen..."
    - M R
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
North Pointe United Methodist Church
3825 Erie Street
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
North Pointe United Methodist Church
3825 Erie Street
Obituary
Gwen Gill

July 4, 1929 - May 15, 2019

RACINE - Gwen Gill (nee Gray), age 89, of Racine, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville, WI.

A funeral service will be held at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, on May 24th at 12:00 PM. Visitation will precede the service, from 11:00 AM until time of service. Luncheon will follow immediately at the church. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine at a later date.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 23, 2019
