Gwen Gill

July 4, 1929 - May 15, 2019

RACINE - Gwen Gill (nee Gray), age 89, of Racine, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville, WI.

A funeral service will be held at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, on May 24th at 12:00 PM. Visitation will precede the service, from 11:00 AM until time of service. Luncheon will follow immediately at the church. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine at a later date.

