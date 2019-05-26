Harleigh Rose Harris

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI
53105
(262)-763-3434
Obituary
Harleigh Rose Harris

Infant Harleigh Rose Harris passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Aurora Women's Pavillion in West Allis. She was the daughter of Coty and Janelle (nee Smoody) Harris.

Harleigh is survived by her parents, two brothers, Brodie and Bryson and grandparents, Mark and Cathy Smoody and Rick and Darlene Harris.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the West Allis Women's Pavillion for their care and concern during this time.

Services for Harleigh will be private.

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 26, 2019
