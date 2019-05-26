Harleigh Rose Harris

Infant Harleigh Rose Harris passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Aurora Women's Pavillion in West Allis. She was the daughter of Coty and Janelle (nee Smoody) Harris.

Harleigh is survived by her parents, two brothers, Brodie and Bryson and grandparents, Mark and Cathy Smoody and Rick and Darlene Harris.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the West Allis Women's Pavillion for their care and concern during this time.

Services for Harleigh will be private.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com