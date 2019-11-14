Harold A. Johnson, age 93, an Eagle River, Wisconsin resident for the past 60 years was preceded in death by his Parents William and Ethel Johnson of Racine, Wisconsin, two wives most recent Marise (Marks) (Bauman) Johnson and Cynthia A. (King) Johnson. He had 5 children Bob Johnson (Marianne) of Hurley, Wisconsin, Ann Faust of Eagle River, Nancy Preuser of Eagle River, Jonnie Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Harold J. Johnson of Laona, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by two brothers Albert Johnson of California, James Johnson of Kenosha, Wisconsin and one sister Betty Donaldson of Racine, Wisconsin. Harold has two sisters Jane Nauman and Ruth Anger both living in Racine, Wisconsin. He has 10 grand children and numerous great grand children. Harold is also survived by step children and their families of Rick Bauman of Grafton, Wisconsin, Scott Bauman of Roanoak, Virginia and Dr. Roc Bauman of Concord, North Carolina.

Harold was employed by the Vilas County Highway department as a patrolman for 20 years, serving as union president for several years before retiring. He also worked for American Motors as an assemblyman in Kenosha, Wisconsin for many years. He was a proud purple hearted veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1947 on the U.S.S Boise in the Aviation unit and the U.S.S. Valley Forge CV-45. He received the American Area Campaign Medal, World War II Victory medal and a Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign medal. He served several years as a Boy Scout Leader of Troup 25 in Racine, Wisconsin. He and his wife Cynthia owned and operated Johnsons High Point Resort on Pickeral Lake for many years. He was long known as an avid hunter, fisherman and Musky guide around the Pickeral Lake Area. He served his last days comfortably at his home. A Special thank you goes out to Hospice for their help in his final days.

His family will have a private ceremony celebrating his life in the future.

