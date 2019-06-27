Harold C. Leasure

June 17, 1929 - June 24, 2019

Leasure Harold C. age 90 of East Troy passed away surrounded by his loving family after a difficult battle with an unforgiving illness.

He was born in Racine to Charles and Lydia Leasure on June 17, 1929. He married Lois and raised his family in the Union Grove area .He graduated from the Rochester Ag School where he also played all sports. Harold relocated his family to East Troy to pursue what he loved, farming. He had a love for baseball, basketball, The Packers, bowling, and playing softball. Harold was a fireman on the Kansasville Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He also loved traveling to spend time with friends in Mission, Texas. He is survived by his wife Rita, sons Dale(JoAnn), Dean(Debbie), Ken(Ellen), 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a sister Charlene Nuchell, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Lois, and a brother-in-law Robert Nuchell.

Services will held at St. James United Methodist Church (2945 Main St. East Troy, WI. 53120) Monday July 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM, with a visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment Oakridge Cemetery to follow. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated which will be distributed to various organizations that are significant to Harold.

Harold's family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank you to: The staff at East Troy Manor, the East Troy Fire and Rescue, Fox River Home Care and care givers, Harmoni and Melissa for their loving care and support.

Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy has the honor of serving the family.

(262)642-5057