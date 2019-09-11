Harold E. Winterle"Harry"

March 18, 1944 – September 6, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Harold E. "Harry" Winterle, age 75; loving husband of Carol (nee: Masik) Winterle; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, September 6, 2019.

In accordance with Harry's wishes, private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to "Treeline Pass" (treelinepass.org) for empowering adults with autism and developmental disabilities to cultivate lives rooted in purpose, joy, and growth in an inclusive community environment.

A very special thank you to the doctors and staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the exceptional care given to Harry in his time of need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com