Harold Fandrey

Harold Fandrey, age 84 of Montello and formerly Racine passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home. He is the husband of Judy and father of: Janice (Ray) Gerber, Debra Just, Karen Fandrey and Bruce Fandrey all of Racine.

A memorial service for Harold will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13th at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 313 E. Montello Street, Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:45 AM at the church.

For a complete obituary please go to the Crawford Funeral Home website. www.CrawfordFH.com