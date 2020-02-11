Harold Fandrey

Harold Fandrey

Harold Fandrey, age 84 of Montello and formerly Racine passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home. He is the husband of Judy and father of: Janice (Ray) Gerber, Debra Just, Karen Fandrey and Bruce Fandrey all of Racine.

A memorial service for Harold will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 13th at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 313 E. Montello Street, Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:45 AM at the church.

For a complete obituary please go to the Crawford Funeral Home website. www.CrawfordFH.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 11, 2020
