Harold Louis Anderson

February 13, 1924 - December 16, 2019

RACINE - Harold Louis Anderson, 95, passed away early Monday, December 16, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Harold was born in Racine on February 13, 1924, to the late Anthony and Iva (nee: Jacobson) Anderson. He attended Washington Park High School before being drafted to serve in the United States Navy in 1942. He was a proud veteran of the USS Indiana battleship in the Pacific Theater in World War II and was discharged in 1945. Upon returning from service, Harold on August 23, 1947, married his wife of more than 65 years, Ruth Hazel. Professionally, Harold was the Milwaukee-area district supervisor of Weiss Newman Shoe Company.

Harold will be missed by his three children: Susan (Nick) Licary, Kathrine (Michael) Schiro, and Steve Anderson; grandchildren: Elizabeth Licary, Jennifer (Scott) Sandkuhler, Melissa (Steve) Diener, Megan (Travis) Clark, Stephanie (Nathaniel) Boie, and Alex Anderson; great-grandchildren: Serenity, Steven, Marissa, Jared, Connor, Cody, Hailey, Brennan, Dylan, Olivia, and Madelyn; his beloved dog, Abby; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his two older sisters: Stella Mae Pelican and Doris Payne.

Funeral services for Harold were held privately for the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

