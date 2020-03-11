Harry Armaganian

July 11, 1936 - March 9, 2020

Harry Armaganian, 83, passed away at Ascension All Saint's Hospital in Racine on March 9, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a devoted husband and a beloved father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Harry was born in Racine on July 11, 1936, to parents -- Samuel and Zabel (Tavitian) Armaganian -- who immigrated to the United States from Armenia in the 1920s. As a youth, Harry worked alongside his father at his family's grocery store in Racine and attended Park High School. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Business before enlisting in the U.S. Army to proudly serve his country. Following his enlistment, Harry worked as a materials controller for Walker Manufacturing in Racine and Applied Power in Milwaukee. He later enjoyed a second career as a successful realtor with Hinsman Realty and Coldwell Banker in Racine before his retirement in 2001.

Harry married the love of his life Jean (Strate) on August 29, 1964. In the 55 years they had together, they raised two daughters -- Diana (John) Vlies and Karen (Tom) Whitmer -- and thoroughly enjoyed spoiling their two grandchildren, Matthew and Eva.

In his free time, Harry loved playing golf, meeting with friends and also volunteering at the North Side Food Bank. He was a devoted member of St. Andrew's Church, serving on the church council. He later became a member of United Lutheran Church when St. Andrew's merged with two other churches. He was always the first to volunteer to usher at church, serve on a committee or to help a friend.

He is survived by his wife Jean; his children, Diana of Algoma, Wis., and Karen of Neenah, Wis.; his sons-in-laws, John and Tom; his grandchildren, Matthew and Eva; his sister Virginia and her family; other cousins; and many close and loving friends. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister Marianne.

Funeral services will be held at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, with Pastor John Bischoff officiating. Relatives and friends may call at Purath Strand Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 13 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Harry's name to United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402.

