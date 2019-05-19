Harry Wayne Ramseier

November 9, 1942 - May 17, 2019

STURTEVANT – Mr. Harry Wayne Ramseier, 76, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Chippewa Falls on November 9, 1942, the son of the late Harry Fred and Lorraine Faye (nee: Zillyette) Ramseier. He graduated from Cadott High School. After graduation, Harry proudly served his nation with the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1964.

On April 29, 1967, he married the love of his life, Marietta Dekan in Augusta, Wisconsin.

Harry retired as a supervisor from InSinkErator after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Amercian Legion Post 310 and the VFW Post 1391. In his earlier years Harry loved being in the outdoors golfing, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching and cheering for the Packers and the Brewers.

In addition to his loving wife, Marietta, Harry is survived by his daughter, Christine D'Acquisto of Racine; his son, Craig Ramseier of Oak Creek; his grandchildren, Carly, Mathew Jr., Hunter and Haley D'Acquisto, Emma and Isabel Ramseier; his sisters and brothers, Sharon (Michael Sr.) Rollins, Ralph (Laura) Ramseier, Sandy Nelson and Clark Cramer; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Joan) Dekan, Alice Ann (Scott Swanke) Howe, Jane (Lenny) Ball, Judy (Rick Koziel) Dekan, Douglas (Brenda) Dekan, Donna (Pascal) D'Huyvetter, Joyce (Dan Tallman) Dekan; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by Marietta's parents, George and Gertie Dekan, his brother-in-law, Al Howe and his niece, Michelle Stone.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating his life will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. The service will conclude with military honors. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

The Ramseier family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Ryan Engel and his team at the Cancer Center for the loving and compassionate care Harry received.

