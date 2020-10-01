Harvey E. Gloede

November 17, 1925 - September 19, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - formerly of Racine - Harvey E. Gloede, age 94, passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Harvey was born in Racine on November 17, 1925, son of the late Louis and Anna (nee: Theama) Gloede.

Harvey proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

On August 20, 1947 at St. Rita Catholic Church, Harvey was united in marriage to Rose Marie Vogelman. They raised three daughters and shared fifty-three beautiful years together before Rose Marie preceded him in death on February 29, 2000. They owned and operated Gloede's Suburban Bar in Racine, for thirty-two years and farmed for many years. While they had their cabin, they spent summers in St. Germain where he enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending their Winters in Las Vegas. He was a former member of St. Louis Catholic Church, the VFW and the Lost Lake Association in St. Germain. Above all, Harvey will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.

Harvey will be dearly missed by his daughters, Lily Ann (William) Brown of Wisconsin Rapids, Cynthia Monzo (Larry Walls) of Las Vegas, NV, Lori (John) Hirvela of Caledonia, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Willis Mahoney of St. Germain, WI. In addition to his parents and wife, Harvey was also preceded in death by his brothers, Louis (Clara), Kenneth (Jean) and his twin Harold (Gladys) Gloede, sister, Mildred (Louis) Mordja and grandson, Nicholas Siegel, and great grandson, Baby Benjamin.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Monday October 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed.

