Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer

May 11, 1926 - June 18, 2019

RACINE – Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer, 93, passed away on June 18, 2019.

Harvey was born in Racine on May 11, 1926 to the late Frank and Elsie (nee, Kuch) Mauer. After a courtship of two years, he was united in marriage to Virginia Clara Doepping at Trinity Lutheran Church of Racine, on June 30, 1951. He enjoyed 68 years as a family man with a precious wife and wonderful children. Harvey was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After attending St. John's Lutheran School, Harvey graduated from Horlick High School in 1944. Harvey attended the University of Wisconsin at Racine campus earning a two-year certificate. He worked for NCR Corporation for 39 years, as a Service Technician, retiring in 1988. During his younger years he did some family camping locally, and in some of the Western United States. He enjoyed traveling and took trips to England, Germany, Alaska and Hawaii. He also enjoyed local fishing. He loved building and repairing everything in sight – his house, cars – no project was too impossible.

Harvey will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Virginia; children, Linda (Kevin) Hlavka, Steven (Barbara) Mauer, of Racine, and David (Mary Lynn) Mauer of Kenosha; his five grandchildren, Cassandra (Jeremy) Hautala, Candice (Dan) Dahlke, Camille (Ralph Padro) Hlavka, Paul (Lindsay) Mauer and Melissa (Alex) Transue; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Hautala, Carter Dahlke, Ellie Dahlke and Reid Padro; and brother-in-law, Eugene Doepping. Harvey also leaves behind nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harvey was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Clara (Meltz) Doepping; sister, Mildred (Mauer) Vobeda; brother-in-law, Edwin Vobeda; brother and sister-in-law, Orville and Geraldine (Doepping) Wolff; and sister-in-law, Elsie (Walter) Doepping.

Funeral services in honor of Harvey will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, with Pastor Stephen Jennings officiating. A private family committal service will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made at www.purath-strand.com.

