Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer

Obituary
May 11, 1926 - June 18, 2019

RACINE – Harvey Frank Ferdinand Mauer, 93, passed away on June 18, 2019.

Funeral services in honor of Harvey will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, with Pastor Stephen Jennings officiating. A private family committal service will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made at www.purath-strand.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 21, 2019
