Hattie Mae Mayfield
STURTEVANT - Hattie Mae Mayfield, 79, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Her Homegoing Service will be held at New Omega Baptist Church, on Monday, September 9th at 11:00 A.M., with her nephew Rev. Melvin Hargrove officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
