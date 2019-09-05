Hattie Mae Mayfield

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Omega Baptist Church
Obituary
Hattie Mae Mayfield

STURTEVANT - Hattie Mae Mayfield, 79, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Her Homegoing Service will be held at New Omega Baptist Church, on Monday, September 9th at 11:00 A.M., with her nephew Rev. Melvin Hargrove officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 5, 2019
