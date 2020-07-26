Helen Ann and Francis Stephan Bembenek

11/24/1952 - 3/18/2020

UNION GROVE - This past March 18th, 2020, Helen Ann Bembenek, 67 was received in heaven to be with God after a lengthy illness. Most recently of Autumn Lake Healthcare of Milwaukee, Helen was born, along with twin brother Francis, on November 24, 1952.

Francis (Frankie) Stephan Bembenek, 67, died April 30th, 2020, while at the Ascension-All saints Hospital "Comfort Care" Hospice Unit, going peacefully to the awaiting arms of his Lord. Frankie. The Twins were born November 24, 1952, to Leopold (Leo) and Dorothy (Mianecki) Bembenek of Milwaukee.

They were preceded in death by their parents, a brother John, and sisters Margaret & Cecilia. Surviving are a brother, Robert (Bob) of Cedar Rapids, IA, and sister, Maria (Gordon) Bembenek-Barribeau of Adams, WI. Both Frankie and Helen are further survived by other dear family members including nephews Robert Bembenek Jr, Milwaukee, Mitchell (Lisa) Barribeau of Oconto, Steven (Dawn) Bembenek of Clear Lake, WI and Dr. Scott (Sophia) Bembenek, Ph.D. of San Diego, a niece Marnie Ann (John) Polkky of Hancock, MI. and Cherie (Andy) Burbach of Oostburg, WI.

A special needs' person, Helen overcame handicaps graduating from South Division High School and becoming independent being gainfully employed by the Milwaukee Center for Independence, and later at Greg's True Value Hardware in St. Francis. Helen will be fondly remembered for her love of music including the Beatles, Johnny Cash, Polka's or anything happy to dance to. With an ability to play piano by ear for a time Helen was also appreciated for her crafting skills that rewarded family and friends with her annual gifts. Noted for her gentle nature, as a loving daughter, sister and Aunt and devout Catholic, she who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. The Family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude to ALL the staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare, St. Croix Hospice and Rev. Brian Holbu of St. Charles Borromeo Church, for their loving care extended to Helen in her final days.

Francis spent the most of his life at the Southern Wisconsin Center (SWC) in Union Grove, WI. with the loving care of the staff and personnel there. Francis, Frankie, as his family referred to him, attended many wonderful activities and events in the Community with the guidance of the SWC Staff. Family time and events at the Center at which Frankie usually exhibited himself, with a happy smile and lots of walking time. He will always be remembered for his huge beaming and sometime mischievous smiles, as well as his energetic dancing to the Elvis and other Rock band music at the SWC Family Picnics. Francis' family wishes to extend their thankfulness to ALL the Ascension-All Saints Hospital staff. We especially extend our extreme and heartfelt gratitude to all the SWC Staff/Caregivers/Doctors who lovingly cared for Francis for over 60 years especially those staff members who were able to be at Frankie's side during his final days.

As both Helen and Francis were cremated, a Memorial Service with family and friends is being held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3100 W Parnell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53221 on Friday July 31st 2020. There will be a brief practicing Covid-19 gathering prior to the 11:00 AM Mass. Interment will be at St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI.

Online condolences may be left at https://www.maxsass.com/obituaries

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Helen's or Frankie's Memory to Easter Seals of WI, Easter Seals, St. Croix Hospice, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, or any charity of your choice in their memory is appreciated.

Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services serving the family. (414) 645-4992

Max A. Sass Funeral Home

stevensanders1957@gmail.com

414-645-4992