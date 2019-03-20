Obituary Guest Book View Sign

- March 17, 2019 Helen Caudill, 89, passed away at Waterford Memory Care on March 17, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1929 to Harold and Bernice (nee: Stacy) Powles in New York. The family moved to Union Grove where Helen grew up and attended school. She was married to her high school sweetheart Kenneth Geschke on July 31, 1948 and they stayed in Union Grove, working and raising their family. They were active members of the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ and Helen enjoyed helping with the many activities of the church and Women’s Fellowship. She was employed at Southern Wisconsin Center for 25 years as a secretary and administrative supervisor. In her spare time she loved playing cards, bowling, and entertaining their many friends and family. Ken passed away in 1995 and Helen was later married to Ira Caudill. They lived in Okeechobee, FL, where she remained after his death in 2009. Helen was active in the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church and volunteered at their Food Pantry for many years. She had lots of friends and social groups at Ancient Oaks Park. Upon returning to Wisconsin in May, 2018, she resided at Waterford Senior Living. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Bernice, and husbands Kenneth and Ira. She is survived by her sister, Madelyn Kimball of Waterford, WI, and three sons: Gary and Bill (Lita) of Las Vegas, NV, and Alan (Barb) Geschke of Union Grove, WI. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. In keeping with Helen’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service is planned for a later date. Please watch the Journal Times or Polnasek-Daniels website for further details. Memorials to the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ in Helen’s name are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff of Waterford Senior Living and Memory Care for their considerate care of Helen during the last year. Also many thanks to Pastor Manda Stack and special family members and friends who visited Helen regularly—she appreciated you all so much. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011



- March 17, 2019 Helen Caudill, 89, passed away at Waterford Memory Care on March 17, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1929 to Harold and Bernice (nee: Stacy) Powles in New York. The family moved to Union Grove where Helen grew up and attended school. She was married to her high school sweetheart Kenneth Geschke on July 31, 1948 and they stayed in Union Grove, working and raising their family. They were active members of the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ and Helen enjoyed helping with the many activities of the church and Women’s Fellowship. She was employed at Southern Wisconsin Center for 25 years as a secretary and administrative supervisor. In her spare time she loved playing cards, bowling, and entertaining their many friends and family. Ken passed away in 1995 and Helen was later married to Ira Caudill. They lived in Okeechobee, FL, where she remained after his death in 2009. Helen was active in the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church and volunteered at their Food Pantry for many years. She had lots of friends and social groups at Ancient Oaks Park. Upon returning to Wisconsin in May, 2018, she resided at Waterford Senior Living. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Bernice, and husbands Kenneth and Ira. She is survived by her sister, Madelyn Kimball of Waterford, WI, and three sons: Gary and Bill (Lita) of Las Vegas, NV, and Alan (Barb) Geschke of Union Grove, WI. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. In keeping with Helen’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service is planned for a later date. Please watch the Journal Times or Polnasek-Daniels website for further details. Memorials to the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ in Helen’s name are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff of Waterford Senior Living and Memory Care for their considerate care of Helen during the last year. Also many thanks to Pastor Manda Stack and special family members and friends who visited Helen regularly—she appreciated you all so much. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 908 – 11th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com Funeral Home Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home

908-11th Avenue

Union Grove , WI 53182

(262) 878-2011 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close