Helen E. (Geschke) Caudill

April 10, 1929 - March 17, 2019

WATERFORD - Helen Caudill, 89, passed away at Waterford Memory Care on March 17, 2019.

She was born on April 10, 1929 in New York and spent most of her life in Union Grove.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Bernice Powles, and husbands Kenneth Geschke and Ira Caudill. She is survived by her sister, Madelyn Kimball of Waterford, WI, and three sons: Gary Geschke, Bill (Lita) Geschke, both of Las Vegas, NV, and Alan (Barb) Geschke of Union Grove, WI. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

Services for Helen will take place on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ with Pastor Manda Stack officiating. Inurnment will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Memorials to the Union Grove Congregational United Church of Christ in Helen's name are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff of Waterford Senior Living and Memory Care for their considerate care of Helen during the last year. Also many thanks to Pastor Manda Stack and special family members and friends who visited Helen regularly - she appreciated you all so much.

