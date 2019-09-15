Helen L. Botsford (Nee: Whiting)

August 27, 1924 - September 12, 2019

RACINE - Helen Louise Botsford, age 95, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee.

She was born in Racine, August 27, 1924, daughter of the late Milton and Frances (Nee Johnson) Whiting.

Helen graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1942" and went on to earn her nursing degree from St. Luke's School of Nursing. On March 23, 1946, she was united in marriage to Donald N. Botsford. They were married for 69 years before he preceded her in death August 25, 2015. Helen was employed as a Registered Nurse by St. Luke's Hospital in Racine for 27 years retiring in 1986. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Helen was a member of P.E.O. Chapter CF. Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Racine Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star (OES) Chapter 45 and Retired Inactive Nurses Group, (RING). Helen enjoyed singing, knitting, quilting and at the age of 95 keeping in touch with family and friends via Facebook and e-mail. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Janet (Donald) Kriz of Sugar Land, TX, Norman (Mary Lou) Botsford of Chicago, IL, 5 grandchildren, Douglas (Meredith) Kriz of McKinney, TX, Brian (Deborah Plavin) Kriz of Washington D.C., Christian (Kirsten) Botsford of Tucson, AZ, Theresa (Jared) Godinez of Santa Barbara, CA, Paul (Rebecca) Botsford of Chicago, IL; 6 great-grandchildren, Rachel and Tyler Kriz, Luella and Lotte Godinez, Charles and Theodore Botsford; brother, William Whiting of Monroe Township. NJ; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, George Whiting.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, 1100 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 745 Main Street with Rev. Douglas Kriz and Rev. Jakes Voker officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home, 4-6 P.M. and Thursday at the church, 1000 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nurses Foundation of Racine, Health Care Network Inc. or to the First United Methodist Church have been suggested.

