Helen M. Farina(Nee: Verwey)

May 11, 1934 - May 19, 2019

RACINE – Helen Marie Farina, 85, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She was born in Inkster, North Dakota, on May 11, 1934, daughter of the late John and Jeanette (Nee: Gordon) Verwey. She was born on the same day as her Aunt Donna Marie Verwey by the same doctor in two different houses. Helen graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1952.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory, her only son, Lawrence John (Carla Adler) Farina; her grandson, Matthew (Mary) Farina; great-grandchildren, Makelia, Mallory, and McKenzie Farina; her brothers, Pat "Whitey" (Delores) Verwey, Jerry (Sue) Verwey; nieces, nephews, and other relatives too numerous to mention.

Helen also leaves many loved ones in the Farina family whom she was privileged and blessed to be with since she was eighteen years old. She never had a daughter, but God blessed her with three nieces who cared for her, Linda Lindsay, Robin Vollendorf, and Vicki Farina.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alissa Marie Toller; her sister, Jeanette Ann Winrich; and her husband, Rev. Lawrence Paul Farina.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

