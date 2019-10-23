Helen M. Lopez

May 13, 1940 - October 19, 2019

RACINE - Helen Mae (nee: Monahan) Lopez, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Berlin, PA on May 13, 1940, the daughter of the late Elmer and Leora (nee: Smith) Monahan. On May 5, 1962, Helen was united in marriage to Angel Lopez in Akron, OH.

Helen attended Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and traveling. Above all else, Helen loved to spend time with her family.

She will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Angel; sons, Joel Lopez of Tampa, FL, Dr. John (Jodi) Lopez of Racine, and James (Robin) Lopez of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Amanda, James, Jack, Sarah, Abby, Carly, and Will, and her brother, Robert (Jane) Monahan of Columbus, OH. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Helen will be held in her hometown of Berlin, PA on Friday, October 25, 2019. She will be laid to rest at Berlin I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Helen's family would like to thank Dr. Michael Mullane and Dr. Mark Waples, as well as the residents and staff of the Primrose retirement community, where she has enjoyed living for the past year.

