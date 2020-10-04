Helen M. Norman

September 1, 1915 – October 1, 2020

RACINE - On October 1, 2020 Helen Norman was joyfully reunited with her dear husband Ken in heaven where they are singing and dancing once again.

Born in the small town of Hankinson, North Dakota when horses with sleighs still transported people and crops in the Winter. Nurtured by a large extended family who pioneered businesses, participated in community events, and valued college education for their young women. Earned her teaching degree at North Dakota State Teachers College where she met fellow musician Ken Norman. Taught choir, band, and general subjects to the eager minds of depression-era children in Montana and North Dakota.

Married Lt. Kenneth Norman at a small white Army chapel in Seattle, Washington. Raised two babies in Seattle during the uncertain years of World War II. Moved to Racine in 1947 and joined St. Edward Catholic Church. There she organized the church's first choir, which she directed for thirty years. Raised her five children, providing a happy home while participating in local charitable and social organizations.

Contributed to her community as a member of Racine Symphony Guild, Racine Civic Council, League of Women Voters, Carthage Community Chorus, Racine Theatre Guild, election poll worker, census worker, St Edward Parish Council, Hoy Audubon Society, and Kilties Parents Club. In her retirement she organized the Racine Women's Club chorus and started teaching piano from her home.

Indulged her creative spirit with gardening, sewing, knitting, baking, and birdwatching. Enjoyed traveling, concerts, socializing, and dancing with her husband Ken. Prioritized staying in touch with friends and relatives. Loved to send and receive cards, letters, phone calls, even emails! She last traveled by airplane at age 94, rode on the pontoon boat until age 102, and eventually settled in to enjoy the flowers and critters in her yard.

Carrying on her legacy are children Ken Jr., Tom, and Margaret of Racine, Mary Kay of Golden CO, and Paula (Joel) of Gilroy CA. Cherished by California grandchildren Kirstyn, Courtney (Martyn), Jolene, Mitch (Margaret), and Tom Jr. Also Kenzie of Ohio and Derek of Arizona. Will be missed by loyal neighbors and friends.

Helen transitioned peacefully at her home. Sincere gratitude to special caregiver Mary Ann, Aurora At Home Hospice, Visiting Nurses, and caregivers from Stowell, Society's Assets and Comfort Keepers.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 1:00 pm at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave. with Reverend Allen Bratkowski officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass 12:00pm noon until 1:00 p.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Helen's page, select service, and select livestream. Memorial donations are suggested to St Edward Congregation have been suggested.

