Helen Mae Leskowicz (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
2201 Northwestern Avenue
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Avenue
Obituary
Helen Mae Leskowicz

March 4, 1930 – June 14, 2019

RACINE – Helen Mae (nee: Sherman) Leskowicz, age 89; loving wife of the late Chester "Chet" Leskowicz and dear mother of Mark (Joanne) Leskowicz & the late Michael and Matthew Leskowicz; passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek on Friday evening, June 14, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 23, 2019
