Helen Mae Leskowicz (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mark and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you."
    - Dick & Carolyn Janecky
  • "I am deeply sorry for the loss of this God-fearing woman...."
    - Jackie Gonzalez
  • "My condolences to the family"
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Please find comfort in knowing..."
    - Bus Neville
  • "What a wonderful long life your loved one had, Psalm 90:10..."
    - Maria A
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
2201 Northwestern Avenue
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Avenue
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Mae Leskowicz

March 4, 1930 – June 14, 2019

RACINE – Helen Mae (nee: Sherman) Leskowicz, age 89, passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek on Friday evening, June 14, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Parish, St. Catherine's High School or to the have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 1, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.