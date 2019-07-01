Helen Mae Leskowicz
March 4, 1930 – June 14, 2019
RACINE – Helen Mae (nee: Sherman) Leskowicz, age 89, passed away at Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek on Friday evening, June 14, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ronald O. Crewe officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Parish, St. Catherine's High School or to the have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com