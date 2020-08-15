Helen Margaret (Hooper) Carlson

March 25, 1940 - August 8, 2020

Helen Margaret (Hooper) Carlson, 80, of Forestville, passed away at home with excellent care provided by her family and caretakers through Unity Hospice, especially Crystal Young.

Helen was an avid reader, loved crosswords, and gardening. She had a great love for life, numerous pets, and her family. She especially relished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith in God was reflected in her time spent at church – in the choir, quilting, and prayer groups. Helen had an open and accepting way about her that put people at ease and the love she shared was never-ending.

Helen will be missed by her loving husband of 38 years, Donald Carlson; children, Douglas (Catherine) Keith, Robert (Coreen) Keith, Richard (Amarjargal) Keith, Brian Keith, Laurie (Phil) Adams, Jeff (Sue) Carlson, and Eric (Rachel) Carlson; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Dr. Georgia Hooper Peek; and brother-in-law, Thomas (Lee) Carlson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Baker Hooper and Helen Smith; stepfather, George Ingram; and one grandchild, Dustin Keith.

Helen's life will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Family and friends are invited to the family home located at 157 S Hall Rd, Forestville, WI 54213 for a celebration immediately following the service.

A live stream of the service will be available via Facebook through the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" page for those not in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen's name to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Kewaunee or Unity Hospice.

