Helen Therkelsen

October 9, 1948 – September 27, 2019

RACINE – Helen (nee: Davis) Therkelsen, age 70; 10-year warrior & survivor of bladder and breast cancer; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded with the love of her family, following a 4-year battle with myeloma.

Helen was born in Racine on October 9, 1948 to the late Norman and Bernice (nee: Grellinger) Davis. A 1966 graduate of Horlick High School, she went on to earn a degree at Gateway Technical College in accounting. On June 24, 1972 in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, John L. Therkelsen.

Helen was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Among her interests, she enjoyed reading; tending to her flower & vegetable gardens; spoiling her pets; and relaxing with her family at their cabin in Crivitz. Helen had a great appreciation for the simple things in life….whether it was making everything homemade for her family or just swinging in the back yard on a beautiful sunny day. Family was everything to Helen…they were her world.

Surviving are her loving husband, John; their children, Jason (JoAnn) Therkelsen and John (Joanna) Therkelsen; grandchildren, Christian (Jessica Confer) Therkelsen and Shelby (Bailey) Sena; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Carter & Shayleigh; brother, John (Lee) Davis; sisters, Jacqueline (John Williams) Boudreau and Michelle (Jeffrey Porter) Davis-Porter; mother-in-law, Virginia Dietel; brother-in-law, Roger (Sandra) Therkelsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Martin Davis; and fathers-in-law, John Therkelsen & Fred Dietel.

Visitation will be at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, following the visitation at 6:00 pm in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. A reception will follow. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to or to St. Paul the Apostle Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. Ryan Engel & Ascension All Saints Hospital and Cancer Center for the compassionate care and support given to Helen in her time of need. May God bless all of you!

