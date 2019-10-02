Helen Therkelsen (1948 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to you and your family"
    - Dan Luther
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
Obituary
Helen Therkelsen

October 9, 1948 – September 27, 2019

RACINE – Helen (nee: Davis) Therkelsen, age 70; 10-year warrior & survivor of bladder and breast cancer; passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded with the love of her family, following a 4-year battle with myeloma.

Visitation will be at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, following the visitation at 6:00 pm in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. A reception will follow. Private interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to or to St. Paul the Apostle Church have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 2, 2019
bullet Breast Cancer
