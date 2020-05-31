Helene E. Wasik June 2, 1929 - May 14, 2020 UNION GROVE - Helene Emmy (nee: Ericksen) Wasik, 90, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center. She was born in Racine on June 2, 1929, the daughter of the late Jens and Emmy (nee: Jorgensen) Ericksen. On July 16, 1949, Helene was united in marriage to Bernard Wasik at Bethnia Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. Helene worked at Racine Country Club for over 47 years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening, camping, helping others, including her 50 years with Meals On Wheels. Most of all, she loved spending time with family. Surviving are her children, Steven Wasik, Christine (Chris) Nielsen, and Beth (Charles) Derring, six grandchildren and sister-in-law, Kay Ericksen. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Bernard on January 21, 2018, sisters, Elsie (Bob) Thompson, Doris (Art) Petzke, brothers, Elmer Ericksen and Jens Ericksen. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Please meet at cemetery entrance. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com STURINO FUNERAL HOME 3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479
Published in Journal Times on May 31, 2020.