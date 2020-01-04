Helene Julie Mohrbacher

March 16, 1959 - January 1st, 2020

Helene Julie Mohrbacher (nee Mandli), 60, of New Holstein, joined her lord and savior on January 1st, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by her family.

Helen was born March 16, 1959 in Racine, the daughter of the late Frank and Ann (Bazylewicz) Mandli. She graduated from Racine's Horlick High School in 1977, and went on to receive her first class Stationary Engineering License from Gateway technical college in 1981.

Helen had three beautiful daughters. Helen worked for Racine Unified School District as a Boiler engineer, and then moved to Sheboygan in 1987, where she worked for Edgewater Power Plant from 1988 to 1991. She worked at North High School and was the Head of the Maintenance Department starting in 1991, she retired in 2010.

Helen was joined in marriage to Dustin Mohrbacher on April 24th, 2004.

Helen truly enjoyed raising her children and making special memories with them. Her favorite things were taking her children camping, walking her dogs, swimming, bike riding, fishing, rollerblading, hiking, gardening, taking fun vacations, BBQ's and pool parties.

Her love of animals has brought her many beautiful dogs in her life. They brought her great joy and love to her soul.

Helen would say life is much sweeter with God in it. Helen leaned on God for her answers to life's problems and mysteries.

Helen is survived by her husband: Dustin Mohrbacher; Daughters: Amanda (Laura) Hart, Merrisa Touray, Megan Hart; Step-son: Jesse (Amanda) Mohrbacher; Step-daughter: Sara Mohrbacher; Grandchildren: Gabe, Patrick, Grace Hart, Jacen and Gavin Mohrbacher; Brothers and sisters: Franklin, Casimir, Gary (Silvia), Michael (Patricia) Mandli, Janet Hardaway, Terri Mandli Wallace; and Sister-in-law: Debbie Penkuhn (Joel). Along with many nieces, nephews, dear friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Joan Mandli, and sister-in-law: Jodi Hartig-Mandli.

Per Helen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Services for Helen will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Christian Life Church, 300 Rustic Street, Plymouth, WI. Pastor Richard York will lead the Celebration of her Life.

Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Saturday (Jan. 11th) from 1:00 PM until time of services at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Helen's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send a special thank you to all the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of your support and kindness during this time.