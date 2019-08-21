Helga F. Beutel

June 23, 1940 - August 18, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT- Heaven has gained another angel, Helga F. Beutel (nee: Albert) 78, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

She was born in Furth Germany on June 23, 1940. She was united in marriage to the late Edwin Beutel and came to United States in the early 60's. She and Edwin owned A-1 automotive until April 1995 when Edwin passed from pancreatic cancer. She kept the shop for three more years until she decided to retire. She was a member of the D.A.N.K club in Kenosha and the Racine German Club. Her biggest joys were watching her son Frank race cars and spending time with family and friends. She also loved to travel and the adventure of new things. Usually the life of the party!

Helga will be missed beyond measure by her children, Ron Beutel of Necedah, WI and Frank Beutel (Jennifer Durham) of Racine, WI and also deeply loved by her previous daughter in law Lesli Beutel of Sturtevant, WI.

In keeping with Helga's wishes no funeral service but we ask that you keep Helga and her family in your prayers.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com