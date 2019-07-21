Henry Clay Kuhns Jr.

October 2, 1932 - July 15, 2019

PALM BEACH, FL – FORMERLY OF RACINE - Henry Clay Kuhns Jr., age 86, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach, FL. He was born in Clarksville, TN, October 2, 1932, son of the late Henry Clay and Edna Mai (Nee: McElroy) Kuhns.

During the Korean War he proudly served in the United States Navy. On January 6, 1953 in Tennessee he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Josephine "Jo" J. Zamecnik who preceded him in death, April 11, 2011. Henry was employed by WE Energies for several years and owned and operated JoHenry's Shoes with his wife for fifteen years in the North Point Shops. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Racine and Faith Lutheran Church in Florida. Henry served as Lieutenant Governor with the Greater Racine Kiwanis Club and was a member of Northside Business Association. In retirement he and Jo enjoyed volunteering on the Singer Island turtle patrol and mission trips to Haiti. Above all he was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He will be dearly missed by his two sons and families, David (Sandie (Nee: Felicijan) Kuhns, grandson, Mitch (Danielle (Nee: Dyer) Kuhns and their children, Brayden, Kaleigh, Mackenzie, grandson, Max (Masha (Nee: Kashurnikova) Kuhns and their son, Vladimir, granddaughter, Mollie (Bryan) Reid, granddaughter, Meghann Kuhns (fiance, Gino Venturini); his son, Don (Dawn (Nee: Eppers) Kuhns, grandson, Matt (Ericka (Nee: Stengert) Kuhns and their children, Brienna and Ashlynn, granddaughter, Melissa Kuhns (Andy) Aitkens; sister, Arline (Kelly) Hanek; sister-in-law, Joan Kuhns; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Kuhns.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. with Reverend Stephen Jennings officiating. Relatives and friends may meet Wednesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials in Henry's name to Camp Hope PTSD Foundations of Amercia have been suggested.

