Henry D. Lee
1940 - 2020
Henry D. Lee

March 5, 1940 – June 19, 2020

Racine - Mr. Henry D. Lee, age 80, affectionately known to many as "Hentoe"; dear husband of F. Renee (nee: Lott) Lee and dear father of James Lee, Antonya First, Anjanee First, Jasmine Davis & the late Anthony W. First, Jr.; passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Services celebrating Henry's life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Chuncey B. Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 am– 12:00 noon. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time.  You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building.  For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering.  We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. 

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com 



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
30
Service
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUN
30
Interment
Graceland Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
