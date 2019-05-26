Henry "Frank" Itson
RACINE - Henry "Frank" Itson, 69, was called Home by his Loving Savior, on Friday, May 24th, 2019.
His Homegoing Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com