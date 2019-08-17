Henry J. Kuiper

June 6, 1925 - August 14, 2019

RACINE - Henry J. Kuiper, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Racine County, June 6, 1925, son of the late John and Winifred (Nee: Reyenga) Kuiper.

In 1947 he was united in marriage to Annette Hofman who preceded him in death, September 25, 1992. Henry farmed the land at the corner of Highway 20 and I-94 for over fifty years and lived on the land for sixty-five years. He was also an auctioneer starting his 40 year career at school and church functions, then partnering with Norm Christianson performing farm auctions across Southern Wisconsin for 2 decades. He was a fixture at the Racine County Fair often selling the Grand Champion Winners.

Passionate about athletics, Henry became a well known fast pitch softball pitcher who threw numerous no hitters and won a city championship in 1948. He pitched on various teams like Haas Foundry and later for the Racine Christian Reformed Church…his lifetime church home.

In 1994 he married Pauline (Nee: Houtsinger).

He was a caring husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Pauline; his children, Duane (Michelle) Kuiper, Kathy (Kim) Dooyema, Jeff (Lorraine) Kuiper, Glen (Amanda) Kuiper; stepchildren, Bobbi (Lance) McClure, Rick (Vicki) Kuiper, Jayne (Bob) Miner, Vicki (Jim) Andrews, Heidi (Rick) Geller; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Kuiper, John Kuiper, Clarence (Marcella) Kuiper; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and first wife he was preceded in death by his sister, Winifred Kuiper and brother, William Kuiper; and stepson, Scott McCloud.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:30 am at the Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois Street, with Rev. Anson Veenstra officiating. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Memorials to the Racine Christian Reformed Church or Racine Christian School have been suggested.

