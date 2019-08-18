Henry Krause

December 10, 1929 - August 12, 2019

RACINE - Henry Krause, age 89, of Racine, affectionately known as "Hank" or "Coach" passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019, at Lakeshore at Siena. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, December 10, 1929, son of the late Julius and Martha (Nee:Steffan) Krause.

Henry retired from Racine Unified School District after 20 years of employment as a custodian. He was a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He was a sports enthusiast both as a player and fan. He rooted for the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed playing city league softball into his 70's, playing volleyball, and had won numerous tournaments in racquetball. Hank will also be remembered behind the plate umpiring city league softball and refereeing city league volleyball. He will be dearly missed to those who knew him especially the Coe family whom he served as their personal Uber driver for 3 generations.

Surviving are his family-The Coes; Jim (Chris), John, Jerry (Cindy), Jeff, Jay (Laura), Joe, Justin, Janet (Al) Gustin, Joyce (Russ) Gustin, Jason (Holly), Jackie (Jeff) Steinhoff, Joann (Mark) Harris and their children whom affectionately referred to him as Grandpa Hank. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 8 siblings; Clifford and Lillie Coe, and Julian Coe.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Monday, August 19, 2019, 5- 7 P.M. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. with Reverend Richard Molter officiating.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lakeshore at Siena, especially Crystal and Jacob, as well as Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

