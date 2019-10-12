Henry M. Halsted III

June 16, 1925 - October 9, 2019

RACINE - Henry M. Halsted III, age 94, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his residence. Henry was born, June 16, 1925, of American parents in Antwerp, Belgium.

The family returned to the U.S. in 1932, and lived in Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Ohio, and Englewood, New Jersey.

Henry attended boarding school at Eaglebrook School and Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Massachusetts, graduating from Deerfield Academy in 1943.

During World War II he served as a Battalion intelligence NCO in the 95th Infantry Division in Europe, experiencing over 200 days in combat and receiving the Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star, and three Battle Stars.

Following the war he attended Williams College, Williamstown, MA, the Yale Law School and Teachers College Columbia University, and received B.A, M.A and Ed.D degrees.

He was active in the Experiment in International Living, an organization, seeking to promote international understanding by sending groups from different countries abroad to live individually in families and learn to live together by living together. Immediately following World War II he participated in an Experiment group to Germany, living in a family and helping with reconstruction; led Experiment groups to France in 1949-50; and hosted many foreign visitors to the U.S., including groups from the USSR during the Cold War.

His work life included teaching at Eaglebrook School in Deerfield, MA; serving as a staff member in Washington, D.C., for the Educational Policies Commission, a policy arm of the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Association of School Administrators (AASA); in Chicago serving as Vice President of the Associated Colleges of the Midwest; in Kansas City as Vice President of the Kansas City Regional Council for Higher Education; and in Racine as Vice President of the Johnson Foundation (1972-89) with responsibility for Wingspread conferences on education, the media and the arts.

He traveled widely to develop cooperative programs between midwest colleges and higher education institutions in Africa and Asia, including cooperation between Cuttington College in Liberia and the Associated Colleges of the Midwest, and traveling by VW micro-bus from Europe to India to initiate a study tour of India for midwest college faculty members.

He was a recipient of a "Distinguished Friend of Education" award from the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and certificates of Appreciation from the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Racine Unified School District for his role at Wingspread in efforts to improve the quality of education in Racine and the State of Wisconsin.

He was for many years a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Racine, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Milwaukee. He was a member of the Racine Dairy Statesmen for 36 years.

He enjoyed sailboat racing on Lake Michigan, skiing, tennis and squash.

Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Mary Ann (Nee: Forberg); children, Gilman (Stefania Sani) Halsted of Madison, Karen Halsted (Pat Cronin) of Kalamazoo, MI, Elizabeth Halsted (David Barnes) of Brooklyn, NY, Erik Peterson of Racine, Randal Peterson of Milwaukee, Angela Peterson, Wendy Peterson, both of Racine; grandchildren, Ien, Keaghan, Baker, Tatum, Evan, Jeremy, Matthew, Nathan, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Lochlan, Breylon, Antonio, and Apollonia; brother, Tyler Halsted of Australia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Baker; brother, John Halsted; sister, Frances Rye; and stepson, Wayne Peterson.

A Memorial Service celebrating Henry's life will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John's Chapel, 600 21st Street, with the Rev. Brad Toebben and the Rev. Travis DuPriest concelebrating. Memorials to the DeKoven Center have been suggested.

A special thank you to his caregivers at Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

