Henry Miller
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Miller

January 17, 1940 – May 28, 2020

RACINE – Henry "Main" Miller, age 80, beloved husband of Kathy (nee: Kelley) Miller and dear father of Joanne Davis, Evelyn Ann Rolling, Brenda Miller, Eva Miller, Ericka Vance, Henry Darrell Ivy and Sabrina Ivy; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Services celebrating Henry's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Willie Riley and Rev. James Oates officiating. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Service
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved