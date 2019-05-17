Herbert F. Glazier

RACINE - Herbert F. Glazier Jr., 80, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held in the funeral home on Monday, May 20th at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Jackson officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Carmen to establish a memorial in Herb's memory, at a later date. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

Carmen extends her heartfelt thanks to Drs. Decheck and Gullberg, and their staff for the care and compassion, they provided to Herb and Carmen during his illness.

