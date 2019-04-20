Herbert William Wolf

December 14, 1928 - April 16, 2019

Herbert William Wolf, 90, Passed away in Racine, Wi, on April 16th, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1928. The son of the late William Wolf and Julia Wolf. Herb will be deeply missed by his wife Lorraine of 68 years.

He served in the U.S Army from 1950 to 1952 as a cook stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. On March 31st in Racine at ST. Edwards Catholic Church he was United in marriage to Lorraine Berg. Together they raised four children Julie Mertes, Debbie Wolf, Bill (Laurie) Wolf and Barb Wolf. Debbie preceded him in death on March 7th, 2014.

Herb was employed by Hamilton Beach and retired from Gormac Products. In his retirement he enjoyed camping snowbirding in Florida and Arizona. He was a member of the WCA ( Wisconsin Campers Association) for fifty years. Also, he enjoyed remodeling projects and gardening. He went to the YMCA to do water aerobics with his wife.

He loved his grandchildren; Josh, Nicole, Ashley, Corbin, Sara, Jeff and Kristen. His great grandchildren; Paris, Rylan, Gabe, Jayden, Antonio, Harper and Logan.

A service will be held in honor at ST. Richards Catholic Church with visitation at 10:00 and a Mass at 11:00. Full Military Honors will follow the service. He passed away with his family by his side.