Herman Earl Falkner

February 15, 1944 - November 7, 2019

UNION GROVE - Herman Earl Falkner, 75, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home.

He was born in Racine on February 15, 1944, the son of the late Donald and Alice (nee: Fehlbrugge) Falkner. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Carol Christman in Racine on October 11, 1986. Earl was employed with the City of Racine doing maintenance, retiring in 1999.

He was a former member of Atonement/Living Faith Church. Earl enjoyed woodworking, drawing, and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Surviving are his wife, Carol; children, Kim DeRonder of Arizona, Eric (Pilar) Falkner of Arizona, Kara (Troy) Mendez, and Dawn Miller, all of Racine, nine grandchildren, sister, Joanne (Jim) Musiel, niece, Tammy Musiel, and nephew, Scott (Michelle) Musiel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Earl was preceded in death by his son, Darrell Miller.

In keeping with Earl's wishes, he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with full military honors.

Earl's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Boland Hall and the Aurora Hospice team.

