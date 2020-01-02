Herman M. "Skip" Neil III

Guest Book
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of our loved one.May he..."
    - CYNDI WILKINSON
Service Information
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI
53105
(262)-763-3434
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Herman M. "Skip" Neil III

Age 79, of Burlington passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Monday January 6, 2020 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4 PM until 7 PM. Burial with full Military Honors will take place on Tuesday January 7th at 9 AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

The family has suggested that the memorials, in honor of Skip, be made to American Legion Post 171.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 2, 2020
bullet Veterans
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.