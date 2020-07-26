1/1
Hilary C. Lange
1941 - 2020
Hilary C. Lange

1/14/1941 - 7/21/2020

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND - Hilary C. Lange, was called home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 age 79 years. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Christensen) for59 years. Loving dad of Duane (Kris), Daryl (Lisa) and Dale (Cammy). Proud grandpa of Jessica (Warren), Tyler (Ashley), Morgan (Danny), Amy, Adam, Alex, Taylor and Marlee, 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald Lange, Anita (Jerry) Vaculik, Diane Hagemann and Annette Kempken. Brother-in-law of Joice. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were siblings; Robert (Ange) Lange Jr., Rita (Alex) Modesti, Dennis Lange and Charleen Secrist and brothers-in-law Jim Hagemann, John Kempken and sister-in-law Virginia Lange.

Visitation Monday, July 27 at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, I-94 and Hwy G in Caledonia from 10-11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Church Cemetery. If so desired memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church appreciated.

(Due to Covid 19 Pandemic 50 person max inside the church and all in attendance to please wear a mask).

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

www.heritagefuneral.com

414-761-2750



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
