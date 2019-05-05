Hillary Lynn Tabbert

April 18, 1991 - April 18, 2019

RACINE – Hillary Lynn Tabbert, 28, passed away at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Hillary was born in Madison on April 18, 1991 to Gregory A. and Lenene (nee, LeBaron) Tabbert. She is survived by her mother, Lenene; and her daughter, Sabrina Rose along with other close family in the Janesville area. Hillary was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service for Hillary will be held at Racine SDA Church, 1810 Durand Avenue, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com