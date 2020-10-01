1/1
Homer Swift Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elder Homer Swift Jr.

RACINE - Elder Homer Swift Jr., 86, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Ascension-All Saints.

His Homegoing Service will be held in Faith Church of God, 1449 Geneva St., on Saturday, October 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tyron Patrick officiating. Visitation will be in the church this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Research, or to Faith Church of God.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Church of God
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Faith Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved