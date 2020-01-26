Howard H. Johnson

November 12, 1942 - January 22, 2020.

Howard Herbert Johnson, M.D., 77, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and children on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Howard was born in Sturgeon Bay on November 12, 1942 to Herbert W. and Kathryn L. (nee: Pleck) Johnson. He grew up in what he called the world's most beautiful place, Door County, with his three younger siblings, and attended grade school and high school there. He spent his summers working as a life guard, and doing general labor in a cherry orchard, and for his Uncle Vernon's Sand and Gravel business. Howard graduated from UW Madison in 1964, and then went on to attend UW Medical School 1964-1967. Upon graduating, he served as a medical intern at Genesee Hospital, in Rochester, NY, until 1968, when he joined the United States Navy. In the Navy, Lieutenant Commander Johnson served his country 1968 – 1970, and was a surgeon during the Vietnam War at the Da Nang Medical Center from 1969-1970. After Vietnam, he completed his Radiology Residency at the Milwaukee Medical College. Howard became a board certified Radiologist in 1974. On June 15, 1979, Howard married the former Sandra Heffel, and was blessed to celebrate 40 years of marriage this last summer. In addition to enjoying their four children and many grandchildren, he was a faithful Christian and he and his wife Sandra supported members and worship at Living Hope Lutheran Church. Howard had a very successful and fulfilling medical career. He began his career at St. Mary's Hospital in Racine, before working at Deaconess Hospital, Sinai Samaritan, Aurora and ending his career at the VA Medical Center. In addition, he partnered in his own Radiology Corporation, Great Lakes Radiology. He volunteered as the track Physician at Road America and served on the Caledonia Police and Fire Commission. Howard had many interests outside of his professional career, as he was a world traveler and had a passion for adventure and trying new things. He loved tennis, fishing, scuba diving, water skiing, downhill skiing, and his corvettes. He was a member of the National Corvette Restorers Society, and the SnoMad Ski club. Over the course of his life he collected sports memorabilia, and though he was a Green Bay Packer season ticket holder, he always was a baseball romantic at heart. Aside from his many hobbies, he was a devoted family man, tireless worker, a good provider, and a dreamer.

Howard is survived by his wife Sandra, his children Ingrid (Michael) Udell and Aaron (Kristi) Johnson and their mother Georgia Kaftan, and daughter Jennifer (Ross) Wiemer and Suzanne (Josh) Naker, grandchildren Kathryn, Lucas, Robert, Olivia, Evelyn, Reid, Jolene, Logan and Vivian, siblings Phillip (Diane) Johnson, Stephen (Caryn) Johnson and Julie (Bob) Gebauer and sister in law Dorothea Heffel. He is further survived by his many nieces and nephews, and cousins. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, mother in law and father in law Esther and Earl Heffel and brother in law Ben Heffel.

Howard's family would like to extend a special thank you to our Angel Alma Rincon & her husband Luis, and children Olivia, Caleb, Abner, and Amos for their loving care and friendship over the years. Your servant hearts and ministry have been a gift from God, and you will remain forever as family.

A visitation for Howard will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Funeral Service and Military honors will follow at 5:30 p.m. A private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Howard's honor to Camp Anokijig Camper Scholarships, in order to help younger generations pursue adventure, try new things, and develop character.

