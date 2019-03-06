Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Clarence Weisensel. View Sign

Hubert Clarence Weisensel August 2, 1944 - March 4, 2019 RACINE – Hubert (Hugh) Clarence Weisensel, age 74, passed to eternal life Monday, March 4, 2019 at home after a 3-year struggle with Leukemia. His wife and pastor were at his bedside. Hugh was born Aug 2, 1944 to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. Hugh grew up in Fort Atkinson, graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1962 and from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, in 1967, majoring in chemistry. Hugh married his high school sweetheart, Sue Reuterskiold, on August 21, 1965 in Fort Atkinson. They moved to Racine, WI in 1967 where he began a 37 year career with the S.C. Johnson Wax Company. Hugh and Sue have celebrated 53 years of a beautiful marriage. In addition to helping raise four wonderful sons, he influenced the lives of many other boys through his leadership in the YMCA Indian Guides Program and the Boy Scouts. He especially enjoyed the high adventure trips with the Boy Scout troops. In 1990 he received Scouting’s National Certificate of Merit Award for Life Saving. He served in a number of volunteer positions at St. Rita Church during the 46 years he was a member there. He was also active in the community as a Master Gardener and gave countless hours to the Racine Community Garden of Giving. While employed as a Technical Director by S.C. Johnson & Son, Hugh travelled extensively throughout the world. Upon retirement in 2004, he and Sue travelled in the US to attend music workshops where they both enjoyed learning to play various folk instruments. Hugh especially loved the mountains and made many trips to the high country in Colorado. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents , Fred and Lucille Weisensel, a sister, Geraldine (Weisensel) VandeZande, a brother-in-law, Ken VandeZande, and a nephew, Daniel Buechel. He is survived by his wife, Sue, sons David (Courtney) Weisensel of Denver, CO, Daniel (Tracee) Weisensel of Muskego, WI, Darin (Jennifer) Weisensel of Racine, WI, Andrew (Ayano) Weisensel of Oak Creek, WI, and has been blessed with eight grandchildren, Brittany, Megan, Alexis, Maxwell Hubert, Trinity, Genevieve, Josephine and Mary. He is also survived by brothers, Fr. Cyril Weisensel of Madison, WI, Wilfrid Weisensel (Susan) of Jefferson, WI, Mark Weisensel (Rose) of Oshkosh, WI, Nick Weisensel (Laur) of Savage, MN, Bruce (Kathy) Weisensel of Jackson, MI and sisters, Marlene (Paul) Buechel of Rochester, NY, Jeanette (Gilbert) Benoy of Fort Atkinson, WI, Dolores (Harvey) Taylor of Fort Atkinson, WI, Mary (Donald) Sheldon of Beaufort, NC. Also, brothers-in-law Gary (Mary) Reuterskiold of Lompoc, CA, and Tim (Gayle) Reuterskiold of Milton, WI and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered lovingly and missed by family and friends all over the world. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 9, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Rich O’Leary officiating, Rev. Cyril Weisensel concelebrating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , PO Box 98011, Washington, DC 20090, have been suggested. We offer sincere and heartfelt thanks to the many doctors, nurses and caregivers at Froedtert Memorial Hospital and Heartland Hospice. We especially thank Hugh’s brother, Wil, for his very generous donation of stem cells, helping Hugh obtain the gift of three additional years of life. MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to



