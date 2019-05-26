Hugh E. Hattix"Drippy"

June 20, 1955 – May 16, 2019

RACINE - Hugh "Drippy" Edwards Hattix earned his wings on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loves ones. He was born on June 20, 1955 in New Albany, MS to Charles and Annette (nee Martin) Hattix. He will be truly missed by his loving and devoted wife, Jo Ann (nee: Hunter), daughter/special granddaughter, Nijeria B. Hunter and sons, Jason Hunter, Ahmad Hattix and daughter, Kendra Williams.

In keeping with his wish, he has been cremated and a memorial service has been planned for a later date. Full obituary available on Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory website.

